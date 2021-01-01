Artistic Weavers Cambrai Taupe 3 ft. x 12 ft. Indoor Runner Rug, Brown

Enhance your home with the lively Artistic Weavers Cambrai Collection 3 ft. x 12 ft. Runner. This runner has a classic style for a traditional addition that will fit perfectly in any space. This runner is great to put at either the side of your bed or in your hallway as a decorative accent piece. It features a stain-resistant design and color fade-resistant materials, which ensure that it won't discolor. With a 100% wool construction, it will keep any area warm and cozy. It does not emit VOC gases, ensuring that you do not need to air out it before taking it indoors. This runner is embellished with oriental detailing, making it the perfect centerpiece for your living area. Color: Taupe.