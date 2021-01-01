From hudson valley lighting
Calypso Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (6400-PN)
Advertisement
The Calypso Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting is designed by Corey Damen Jenkins and features a charmingly modern design made with a linear Steel base. Detailed with fluted-spiral Glass orbs and complete with an enlarged spherical Glass shade, this sconce boasts a maximalist style that's easy to pair and versatile for many contemporary settings. Ideal for brightening up a room with more understated style, it looks amazingly stylish flanking wall decor or artwork and also lends a dynamic lighting effect when mounted in a series. Invite a luminous ambiance to the hallway, dining room, foyer or bedroom with this illustrious addition. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel