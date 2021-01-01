Art Leon Calypso Blue Velvet Ribbed Accent Oak Arm Chair with Metal Frame

Offering a modern cute style and ultimate comfort, this accent chair shows an elegant design that makes a perfect perch for your lounge or living space. This arm chair is constructed from a golden plated metal frame and velvet ribbed cushion seat and back, featuring its oak pads armrest. The reclined seat is upholstered in foam and great soft eiderdown, sumptuous velvet surface for an inviting look and comfortable feel. Range of color for yoru option, pefect size for teenager and children to sit and read books. Color: Blue.