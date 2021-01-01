From contardi lighting
Calypso Martinique Pendant Light by Contardi Lighting - Color: Yellow - Finish: Brass - (ACAM.002020-P45005)
The Calypso Martinique Pendant Light designed by Contardi Lighting will provide ambient, soft lighting to accentuate your kitchen or living space. Bringing a classic look with a modern twist, this timeless piece blends elements of fine South American and European design. Made out of Textiles in the style of Art Deco the LED Calypso Martinique Pendant Light will refresh and rejuvenate the illumination of any space with a distinct, contemporary flair. Contardi features over thirty years of experience in the production of decorative lighting fixtures. Specializing in contract applications, the brand has become a go to lighting solution for interior designers and high-profile clientele and is now widely known on the international level.Contardi goes beyond fashions, pursuing a constant attention to features, quality and customer needs. This philosophy has resulted in products that are characterized by an unmistakable, yet discrete signature, suitable for any occasion or environment. Years of experience and flexibility in customization make Contardi's collection a creative starting point for architects and interior designers seeking the highest standards of quality and design aesthetics. Shape: Dome. Color: Yellow. Finish: Satin Brass