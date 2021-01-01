From contardi lighting
Contardi Lighting Calypso Guadaloupe Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light
Inspired by the 1940s, the Calypso Guadaloupe Pendant is a fusion of many different styles to form a stunning and unique light fixture. Available in three different shapes, the shade of this modern pendant light is made from fabric and displays strong South American influence where the European Deco style, characterized by geometrical lines and black and whites, is twisted and revitalized with bright colors, patterns, and twines. On the bottom side of the shade is the frosted glass diffuser, which is the same style diffuser that was used in the first industrial lights. This pendant is suspended from a round canopy by a brass ring that is reminiscent of Art Deco style. Housed within the diffuser is the LED light source, which when illuminated, casts diffused, ambient light. Colorful, unique, and playful, this decorative pendant light is a perfect addition to any bedroom, dining room, or living room space. Shape: Dome. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Brass