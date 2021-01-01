From winston porter
Calwa End Table with Storage
Add extra table space to a living room, den, or bedroom with the versatile and ageless design of the wood accent table. Whether you decide to put your alarm, lamp, or family photo, the clean and simple design of this table allows it to blend well with most home decor. This classic is adorned with two satin nickel knobs for a sticking contrast of elegance. Featuring a small pull-out drawer for storing pens, notepads, remote control, and small accessories, organized and out of sight. The bottom door opens up to more storage space. Keep photo albums accessible or some of your favorite night time storybooks within reach in the spacious compartment. For larger beds, sofas, and/or rooms, try adding one accent table on each end (each sold separately). Conveniently packed and shipped in 1 box and ready to assemble. Constructed of a combination of composite wood and solid beech wood top panel and frame for long-lasting durability.