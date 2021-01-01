From bliss rugs
Bliss Rugs Calumet Novelty Indoor Area Rug
Advertisement
This area rug captures the majesty of nature. It features tiled images of deer, bears, prints, and leaves. The design incorporates a lot of color and is created in brown, green, blue, red and black. This piece is constructed from 100% polypropylene for lasting quality. This rug is available in many sizes for versatility. You will find this rug easy to care for; vacuum regularly to maintain its appearance for years to come. Spot clean as needed with mild detergent, do not dry clean or bleach. Bliss Rugs Calumet Novelty Area Rug