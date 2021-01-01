Eminence Organic Skin Care Calm Skin Chamomile Moisturizer, 2 Oz

Calm Skin Chamomile Moisturizer is formulated with Calendula Oil, Chamomile Tea, Arnica Flower Extract, and Shea Butter. The blend of these ingredients reduces redness and inflammation calming and soothing the skin. Chamomile Tea revitalizes, calms, and balances the appearance of skin. Calendula Oil antioxidant, essential oil. Shea Butter: moisturizer high in triglycerides and fatty acids; excellent emollient for skin; replenishes the skin moisture barrier. Sunflower Oil protective; rich in vitamins A, D and E. Grape Leaf Extract antioxidant; rich in polyphenols. Aloe Vera Juice soothing and refreshing.