Health Lifestyle And Physical Fitness Calm PE Instructors Physical Education Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Funny design with graphics presenting a pe class. Perfect print for pe instructors, physical education teachers, and anyone has control over the use of physical education equipment. While having a physical fitness or love physical education show and preparing for physical education this is great to use. Token to all the sport athlete coaches that give time on giving training. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only