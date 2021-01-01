Calm Cool & Corrected Tranquility Cleanser For Seborrheic Dermatitis & Dandruff - 7.10 OZ

Comfort irritable skin with this hypoallergenic, milky, non-drying, & non-irritating medicated daily cleanser. Controls and helps prevent symptoms of redness, flaking, irritation, and itching. Gently lifts away and removes impurities while leaving complexion feeling refreshed and tranquil. Controls: - Redness - Flaking - Irritation - Itching Dermatologist Tested & Approved Allergy Tested, Formulated to be Non-Irritating to the Skin, Formulated to be Non Drying, Non Comedogenic, Soap Free, Synthetic Fragrance Free, Synthetic Dye Free, Cruelty Free, Gluten Free, Phthalate Free, No Animal Testing