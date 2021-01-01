Enhance the appearance of your entryway with this beautiful monogrammed doormat. French inspired, it is made of natural coir, a fiber known for its durability and all-weather tolerance. Over-sized to provide more coverage and vinyl backed for added strength and to help prevent movement, it stands up to traffic and absorbs moisture. For best results, use in a sheltered area such as a covered porch, keeping extreme moisture and sunlight to a minimum. Vacuum, sweep or lightly hose clean. Callowaymills Calloway-mills(Monogram) 2-ft x 3-ft Rectangular Indoor or Outdoor Door Mat | 180022436R