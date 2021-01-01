Callista Animal Print Hand Handmade Braided Natural/Blue Area Rug

This area rug brings a fresh boho-vibe to your floors with its bright and textured look. It features a braided design in natural and light blue hues for tons of coastal farmhouse charm. It's handmade in India from stain- and fade-resistant jute and cotton, so it stands up to sandy feet and UV rays. And it has a medium 0.5" pile height that's ideal for rolling out in rooms with low foot traffic like your bedroom or family room. To prevent this rug from slipping and sliding, we recommend adding a rug pad underneath. Rug Size: Round 4' x 4'