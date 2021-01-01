From gracie oaks
Callisburg Serving Cheese Board
Advertisement
Features:Reversible boardProduct Type: Cheese Board Color: Light BrownPrimary Material: Shape: RectangularPattern: Solid ColorNumber of Compartments: Microwave Safe: Dishwasher Safe: Product Care Instructions: Hand wash onlyFood Safe: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaPTFE Free: Pieces Included: Chip Resistant: Lead Free: Oven Safe: Handles: NoAdditional Pieces: NoLid Included: NoBase / Stand Included: NoServing Utensil Included: NoUtensil Type: Utensil Material: Cheese Knives and Tools Included: NoCheese Knives and Tools Type: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePFOA Free: DS Wood Tone: Medium WoodRotating: Product Care: Dishwasher SafeSpefications:FIRA Certified: GreenSpec: ISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: UL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: FDA Approved: SCS Certified: cUL Listed: NSF Certified: Fire Rated: Dimensions:Lazy Susan Diameter: Overall Length - Front to Back: Overall Height - Base to Top: 1Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: