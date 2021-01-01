From visual comfort
Calliope Marine Flush Mount by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (TOB 4203BZ)
The metal body of the Calliope Marine Flushmount by Visual Comfort is fashioned into a simple shape that puts emphasis on function over flashiness. An inset silhouette and ridge accents add touches of personality to the flushmounts austere design. It lluminates rooms and covered outdoor areas with even and soft ambient lighting with the help of its white glass diffuser, and the incandescent bulbs brightness can be adjusted with a separately sold dimmer. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: White. Finish: Bronze