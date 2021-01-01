From seek refuge
Calligraphy Mask
Advertisement
This 100% cotton face mask reads seek refuge in arabic lettering. One size fits all. Due to the nature of the item, face masks are not eligible for return or exchange. Each mask comes with two sizing beads which can be used to tighten the ear straps. To use sizing beads, loop a needle and thread around the face mask strap. Next, use the needle and thread to pull the strap through the bead. Make sure to lead the strap through the larger end of the bead first, then the smaller end. Remove the needle and thread and adjust as needed.