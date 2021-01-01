From castlecliff
Castlecliff Calla Drop Earrings By Castlecliff in Pink
Advertisement
Garnish summer ensembles with this blossomed pair, where vintage porcelain and recycled brass offer romance-inducing charm. About Castlecliff Having lived many lives through the preceding century, Castlecliff revived their jewelry line in 2017 with a new purpose: Design statement-making silhouettes with a sustainable focus. Today, the label incorporates recycled brass, upcycled gemstones, and vintage materials from the '50s, '60s, and '70s into every piece, delivering the same luxurious-meets-quirky aesthetic that made them an icon of the jewelry world.