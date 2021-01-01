From fiddler's elbow
California State Dishcloth
Advertisement
A multi-use absorbent cloth made from natural materials: 70% cellulose [tree fiber] and 30% cotton. So, be kind to your wallet and the environment and say goodbye to paper towels! California State Dishcloth is printed on complimentary colored backgrounds and packaged two per design with an educational header card. This durable and reusable product is a smart choice for your home, office or vehicle. Please, think green and spread the word!