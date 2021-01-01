Playa California Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A weekly cleanser comprised of California sea salt and tea tree oil that exfoliates and treats the scalp to restore your natural oil balance.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, and CurlyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickKey Benefits: - Deeply cleanses- Soothes scalpFormulation: ScrubHighlighted Ingredients:- Tea Tree Oil: Soothes the scalp and alleviates dryness.- Sea Salt: Gently scrubs away product buildup and flakes from hair follicles. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: This fragrance-free and silicone-free weekly cleanser helps restore hair's natural balance.Clean at SephoraClean at Sephora is formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.Suggested Usage:-Once a week, apply a quarter-size amount of product to the scalp.-Massage into scalp for 30 seconds.-Rinse. -Size:8 oz/ 240 mLIngredients: -Tea Tree Oil: Soothes the scalp and alleviates dryness.-Sea Salt: Gently scrubs away product buildup and flakes from hair follicles. Sea Salt, Water (Aqua), Sucrose Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Oleoyl Taurate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Saccharide Isomerate, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Menthol, Xanthan Gum, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Ethylhexylyglycerin, Phenethyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate.Clean at Sephora products are formulated without:SulfatesÂSLS + SLES, Parabens, Formaldehydes, Formaldehyde-releasing agents, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban, Undisclosed synthetic fragrances (Products can be formulated with disclosed synthetic fragrances that meet the following two criteria: (1) the synthetic fragrances do not include any of the ingredients listed in numbers 1 through 12 above and (2) the synthetic fragrances are at a concentration below 1% of the total formula) The following type of acrylates: (ethyl acrylate, ethyl methacrylate, methyl methacrylate, butyl methacrylate, hydroxypropyl methacrylate, tetrahydrofurfuryl methacrylate, trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate, aluminum salts), Animal Oils/Musks/Fats, Benzophenone + Related Compounds, Butoxyethanol, Carbon Black, Lead/Lead Acetate, Methyl Cellosolve + Methoxyethanol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone & Methylisothiazolinone, Mercury + Mercury Compounds (Thimerisol), Insoluble Plastic Microbeads (this prohibited ingredient applies to products that are meant to be rinsed off), Resorcinol, Talc (Talc that is free of any asbestos can be used in the formulation provided that Brand conducts testing to ensure that talc is free of any asbestos.), Toluene, Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) that is 0.1% or more of total formula, Ethanolamines DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA, Nanoparticles as defined by the European Commission, Petrolatum and Parrafin that is not USP grade, Phenoxyethanol that is 1% or more of total formulation, Polyacrylamide & Acrylamide. The following types of Styrene (Bromostyrene, Deastyrene/acrylates/DVB copolymer, sodium styrene/divinylbenzene copolymer, styrene oxide, styrene), 1,4 Dioxane in final formulas must comply with the thresholds as follows: (10 or < ppm for F53products that are meant to be rinsed off, wiped off, or removed, 3ppm or < for products that are meant to remain on the skin).