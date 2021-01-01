California Rainbow Tie Dye | CA California Vibes Tote Bag

This colorful design features the silhouette map of California in a bright pink tie dye rainbow for women. Born in California Vibes Only. A funny California vacation trip or for native Californians joke pun quote saying for teenagers, teens, and girls in an 80s 90s aesthetic. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.