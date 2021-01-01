California Love Legging

Advertisement
Caaaalifornia Loooovvvveee. California knows how to party. In the city of L.A. Tupac wore bandanas of every color and our "California Love" leggings are in honor of his style and the home of where we make our leggings, in Californ-i-a, just like Dr Dre. So, whether you channel Bret, Axl, Willie or Tupac, keep it rockin', shake it shake it baby, and show the West side some love cuz wearing leggings as pants is so gangster. DETAILSAnti-BacterialBarefoot LengthMoisture-WickingMade in Los Angeles, CALuxurious, Form Fitting and LightweightTummy Tucking High or Low Waistband4-Way Stretch - Freedom In Every DirectionQuick Drying - Within Minutes Sweat Evaporates