From foundry select
California King Bed
Advertisement
Crafted in rectangular shape for the whole collection, this bedroom set will bring you a warmer and transitional vision in your master bedroom. Pu padded headboard in weather oak finish makes you easier to decorate your private space. Qi wireless charger design or USB Charging Dock in nightstand creates a creative and convenient sensation in your bedroom set. Optional drawer design on footboard; it is an ideal choice for your master room. Specifications: Case: 1Set/3Ctn/19.96'/161Lbs. Size: 91" x 79" x 58"H. Finish: PU & Weathered Oak. Materials: Wood, Upholstery, Veneer (Wood)