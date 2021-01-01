IENJOY HOME California King Hotel Collection Premium Ultra Soft 4-Piece Striped Bed Sheet Set - Aqua in Purple at Nordstrom Rack

The Hotel Collection Embossed 4-Piece sheet set by ienjoy Home is designed with your comfort in mind. Add a designer accent to your bedroom decor with this timeless dobby stripe pattern artistically created to be a wonderful addition to any bedroom. Made of the finest imported double-brushed microfiber yarns creating a new standard in softness and breathability, this 4-piece sheet set will make it incredibly hard to get out of bed in the morning. Our premium yarns are two times more durable than cotton, completely wrinkle free, and perfect for all seasons. . Fits a California King Sized Bed. Color: Aqua. Imported Set Includes:. 1 Fitted Sheet: 72" W x 84" L. 1 Flat Sheet: 108" W x 102" L. 2 Pillowcases: 20" W x 40" L Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low 100% microfiber