From bee outside

California Dreamin T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Fall in love with California again with this laid back t shirt with this vintage travel van. This shirt is perfect for any male or female who is traveling or living in California. It can be a wonderful Christmas or Birthday gift. This shirt is perfect for anyone that enjoys the traveling, camping, hiking, road trips, adventure, hikers, explorers, peace, serenity, mountain, imagination, traveler, backpackers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com