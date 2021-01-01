California Bear Vintage Retro Mountains Graphic CA Souvenir Premium T-Shirt

California Bear Vintage Retro Mountains Graphic CA Souvenir Great keepsake souvenir for hiker camper or outdoors lover daddy, mom & girl, boys and son. This bear California mountain design great to wear while in outdoors , this is retro bear inspired design for who like to enjoying the charm of California, the mountains, hiking, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, camping, fishing the outdoors. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.