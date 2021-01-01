From skechers
SKECHERS Cali - Beverlee - Smitten Kitten
The SKECHERS Cali - Beverlee - Smitten Kitten sandal will accentuate your trendsetting style with linen fabric and mesh upper material, an open toe, and a subtle metallic finish. Pull-on construction. Slingback ankle strap provides a secure fit. Wide instep strap with mesh insets. Single strap over the vamp. Smooth synthetic lining. Luxe Foam cushioned footbed contours the foot for added comfort. Cork-wrapped platform and wedge heel. Flexible rubber traction outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 4 in Weight: 6 oz Platform Height: 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.