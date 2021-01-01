From earth
Earth Calgary Montreal
Advertisement
The stunning Earth Calgary Montreal mary jane pump will add the perfect amount of sophistication to your work week wardrobe. It features a soft calf leather upper, leather and textile interior, and stacked heel for a little height. Adjustable hook-and-loop strap for a secure fit. Powerpath footbed energizes and uplifts with every step. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.