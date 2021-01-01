From couristan
Couristan CALEDONIA 5 x 8 Plumeria Indoor Floral/Botanical Area Rug | 55605160050080T
Digitally printed floral motifs grace the surface of botanical inspired designs in the Caledonia collection. Dressed in a collage of floral motifs that are saturated in fashion-forward hues, each area rug in this affordable and passionate collection was selected for its ability to adorn a variety of interior design schemes with stunning looks from classic to contemporary. Featuring a machine-woven base of 100% polyester the craftsmanship and materials used within these digitally printed area rugs make their quality attributes superior to any other digitally printed area rug in today's market. The addition of a non-skid backing and saddle-stitched edges add to the overall value of this unique collection. Capturing the true essence of tropical florals and inspirational sunsets over crystal clear lakes, Caledonia will truly become the focal point of your room-settings of choice. A paradise of luxury and style, the pristine craftsmanship and breadth of vibrant tones offered in Caledonia brings a natural fluidity of design from room to room.