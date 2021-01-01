From coaster company
Caldwell Oval Upholstered Ottoman Black
Set includes: One (1) ottoman Contemporary living room collection Soft velvet upholstery with a touch of shine Sleek, high-shine chrome legs Comfortable pocket coil bench seating Pocket coil springs: Spring base construction for comfort and durability Sinuous spring deck: Allows for sturdy and long lasting seating Fully encased solid wood frame: Construction made for stability and heavy use Color: Black Upholstery: Velvet Leg finish: Chrome Assembly type: KD legs Assembly required: Yes