Volume Lighting Calare 2-Light Brushed Nickel Interior Flush Mount
Create a casual-contemporary ambience with this indoor flush mount ceiling fixture, a pleasantly stylish drum fixture. Beautiful, rounded beige handcrafted linen drum shade complements light, airy tones, creamy colors, and dark colors. Charming drum provides a gentle, relaxed look and feel. Linen fabric, handcrafted by master artisans, is strong, comfortable, and resistant to wear. Trust this piece for delicate, contemporary chic and relaxed comfort. Beautifully finished with flawless nickel brushed to perfect symmetry by skilled craftsmen. Feel at ease with nickel's lasting quality and stunning appearance. High-quality nickel provides phenomenal durability and an attractive gleam. Hard surface provides top quality protection against scratches. Easy maintenance—simply clean and polish to achieve an even more lustrous shine. Outer lacquer finish provides an attractive sheen and additional layer of protection. As an attractive finishing touch, each piece comes with a complementary frosted glass bottom. Complements stainless-steel appliances, dining rooms, kitchens, and many other indoor areas.