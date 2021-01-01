From nanimarquina
Cal Rug by Nanimarquina - Color: Purple (01CAL002MOR00)
Playful and modern, the Cal Rug from Nanimarquina is meant to be displayed as one piece of a set. Paired with the Cal 1 and Cal 2 rugs, this collection offers dynamic combinations. Inspired by Alexander Calder's famous mobiles, the Cal 3 Rug is hand tufted from 100% wool and embodies the essence of movement. Established in Barcelona in 1987, Nanimarquina is a family-owned company specializing in rugs. Their contemporary designs are the result of collaboration with local and international designers, and the company focuses on sustainable and socially responsible production, using no child labor, improving standards of living for people in the manufacturing process, and implementing environmentally friendly methods. With selections like the soft, comfortable Roses Rug and the elegant, versatile Black on White Manuscrit Rug, their creations are colorful, playful and eclectic. Shape: Abstract. Color: Purple.