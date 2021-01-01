From trademark
Trademark Cake Pan and Lid Set, Gray
The Cake Pan and Lid Set by Classic Cuisine is a kitchen necessity for every home baker. With a large 9 in. x 13 in. pan for cakes, bars, brownies or even lasagnas and casseroles, this versatile cookware is perfect for every recipe. The nonstick surface ensures that none of your delicious dinners and desserts will get stuck to the pan, while the secure snap on lid makes it easy to store and transport your baked goods; its perfect for potlucks. This well-crafted and durable rectangle baking pan is essential bakeware for your home and will also make a fantastic and thoughtful gift for birthdays, holidays, housewarmings, weddings, graduations or any occasion. Color: Gray.