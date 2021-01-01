From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Caitbrook Counter Height Dining Room Table, Gray
COUNTER HEIGHT DINING ROOM TABLE: Taking a clever approach to practical design, this table wows with its compact size and side shelving. Now, storing extra dishware is easier than ever HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Made of veneers, wood and engineered wood, and designed with 2 adjustable shelves VERSATILE STYLE: Whether your style is industrial chic or vintage inspired, this table blends in with effortless allure due to its antiqued gray wash finish—for loads of casual-cool appeal.Apron to floor: 32.25 inch SEATING FOR 4: Invite friends or family to gather around for a dinner party or a lazy breakfast in the kitchen on Sunday. This counter height table measures 36" W x 60" D x 36" H ARRIVES ASSEMBLED: Ready for instant enjoyment. Matching bar stools available, sold separately DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget