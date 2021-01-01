From blowfish
Blowfish Cairoh4Earth
Step into comfort and style when you step into Blowfish Cairoh4Earth booties. Upper, lining, and insole made of textile material. Interior side double zip closure and an exterior side zip closure. Round-toe silhouette. Synthetic outsole. Low block stacked heel. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.