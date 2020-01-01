From diesel living with lodes
Cage Pendant Light by Diesel Living with LODES - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (501307 | 500511)
The Cage Pendant Light from Diesel Living with LODES adds an urban industrial touch to the dÃ©cor with a metal wire cage as a prominent focal point of this piece. Hanging from a thin downrod, the cage gently wraps around a large and shining blown glass diffuser. The wide opening at the base allows the single lamp within to spread a bright and full, even glow into the space below, creating a remarkably warm layer of light. Created for use in both public and private spaces, Diesel Living with Lodes lighting collections range from ultramodern to traditional. Steeped in Italian tradition, its collections are inspired by Italys most iconic locations to create inspiring fixtures loved by both designers and consumers. Diesel living lighting collections range from elegant glass pendants perfectly suited to contemporary interiors to brilliant table and floor lamps to eclectic outdoor lighting that combines durability with eye-catching style. Shape: Bell. Color: White.