Cafe Du Monde Decaf Ground Coffee by World Market

Coffee -Fill your home with the wonderful aromas of the New Orleans French Market with Café Du Monde Decaffeinated Ground Coffee. The French custom of adding chicory to coffee for a hint of chocolate flavor was first brought to Louisiana where it was sold at the original Café Du Monde coffee stand in New Orleans starting in 1862. Traditionally served with hot milk, this bold combination will simply whisk you away to The Big Easy.