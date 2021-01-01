From mr. coffee
Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Black & Silver Espresso Maker
Advertisement
Create delicious coffeehouse-style drinks at home with the Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Espresso Maker. This semi-automatic 3-in-1 coffee machine lets you enjoy bold espressos, rich cappuccinos, and decadent lattes with a simple touch, saving you the time and expense of going to the cafe. Simply pick a single shot or double shot filter, select your grounds, fill the milk reservoir, and choose your favorite type of brew. The Cafe Barista espresso coffee maker brews espresso with a 15-bar pump system and automatically froths milk into cappuccino and latte selections. No barista know-how is needed. A recipe book is included to help you create a variety of delicious coffee drinks, including Espresso Martinis, Raspberry Cappuccinos, and Choco-Nutty Lattes.