The Café ³eries by Generation Lighting is offered in a variety of designs and finishes including satin brass and brushed nickel. This product family features a wall sconce, 1-light, 2-light, 3-light, 4-light and 5-light vanity, 8-light small and 12-light large chandelier. With undulating arms that proudly hold up the lights, it almost feels as though you are transported into a whimsical world, steeped in sophistication. The bubble-like glass shades are modern while fusing form and function. Any piece in this collection can act as sculpted artwork, grabbing attention from every angle. Sea Gull Lighting Cafe 8-Light Satin Brass Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | 3187908-848