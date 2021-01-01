Caetlin 72" H x 49" W Steel Geometric Bookcase

Beautifully crafted, this bookshelf is the perfect addition to any room. Constructed with a sturdy metal frame, selected veneers, and engineered wooden shelves, the accent will complement any color scheme in the house. The open shelf design provides an ideal platform for displaying decorations such as books, family photos, potted plants, utensils, and many other items. At the same time, the combination of a Gray oak hue and Champagne frame creates an elegant temperament, which can not only keep your house well organized but also a good decoration for your room and office.