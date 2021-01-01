From symple stuff
Caenada 5" Clip On Lamp
Advertisement
Illuminate your workspace or reading area at home or in the office with this mini LED clip lamp. This black mini LED clip lamp is ideal to bring a little extra light into a bedroom, office, college dorm or school desk. The lightweight metal and plastic mini clip-on task lamp features a black finish with an adjustable shade allowing easy positioning in any direction. LED lamps use less energy than traditional incandescent lamps, saving you money. They eliminate the need for bulb replacement and frustration finding the right bulb. They also produce less heat, which is more conformable for smaller work spaces. This lamp is rated for 120 volts and uses a 3 watt integrated LED bulb, included. The lamp has 200 lumens and a Kelvin temperature of 3575. The light source is perfect for illuminating a small area in an office, dorm or bedroom. The lamp features a black colored cord and a convenient on and off rocker switch on the cord. This product is ETL and cETL listed and approved.