Caedance 43.3" Console Table

Bring minimal, clean-lined style to your entryway or living room with this sleek console table. This piece is crafted from powder-coated steel and engineered wood with a rich, matte black finish, and it has a trestle-style base. Both legs have X-shaped designs that give it an open look and tons of visual intrigue. Plus, its 43" wide surface is ideal for displaying a vase of fresh flowers or for holding bags and house keys. But the best part? This console table comes with all the tools you need for easy assembly.