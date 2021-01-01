From art of knot
Art of Knot Cadhla Red 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. 2 in. Indoor Area Rug
Advertisement
The Cadhla Collection features a vintage oriental design that is meant to resemble a well-loved antique rug. This rug is machine woven in Turkey with a blend of chenille-polyester, cotton, and jute fibers, and then the design is screen printed onto the fabric. This rug features a low flat pile that is very soft under foot. Easy to clean and maintain, printed rugs work well in high traffic areas of the home. We recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first before applying any cleaners. Use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement. Available Colors: Blush. Recommended Rooms: Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room, Kitchen, Hallway, Foyer, Playroom, Kids Room. Dyes, yarns and packing materials all have natural odors that are sometimes magnified after rugs are packaged. Any odors should dissipate within a week of being removed from the packaging. If your rug has a crease, we recommend laying flat or reverse rolling. Creases will disappear within 2 weeks. For every type of spill, spot clean your rug with a cotton cloth or paper towel. Use a blotting motion, working from the edges to the center of the spill. Use a solution of dish soap and cold water to lift deeper residue. For larger spills or more stubborn stains, place the rug in the washer on a delicate setting and hang to dry. 50% Chenille-Polyester, 33% Cotton, 17% Jute. Machine Woven in Turkey. Low Pile, Printed. Thickness: 0.197". Outdoor Safe: No.