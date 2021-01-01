Dimmable via standard incandescent dimming (dimmer not included). Features a 35 watt integrated LED. LED Specifications - 1220 Lumens, 90 CRI, 2900K Color Temperature. ETL listed in compliance with nationally recognized safety standards. This fixture is rated for dry locations, meaning it can be used in an indoor area that is not normally subject to dampness, which may include a location subject to temporary dampness provided ventilation is adequate to prevent any accumulation of moistur. allen + roth Cadence 14.25-in Brushed Nickel LED Flush Mount Light | WL-2236