Queer Eye Caden Resin Geo Dining Chair, Indoor/Outdoor, 2-Pack, Dandelion Yellow

The Queer Eye Caden Resin Chair in vibrant Dandelion Yellow is here to boost your interior and exterior décor. A lattice motif accent within the frame layers timeless modern design into your home. Perfect for your dining room or backyard space, these chairs will make your friends and family swoon. The resin construction is maintenance-free and durable so you can relax whenever and wherever…throughout the year. Available in multiple colors, these gorgeous chairs are simply comfortable, spacious and sturdy with a no-hassle assembly.