Set of 2 Caden Mid Century Dining Chair Light Gray - Christopher Knight Home

These Christopher Knight Home Caden Mid-Century Dining Chairs (Set of 2) are the perfect supporting cast for your dining table. These chairs are made from the highest quality materials, and you will appreciate the craftsmanship and detail work. The legs of the chairs are made from iron with a wood finish, giving you the aesthetic look of wood with the durability of metal. These Christopher Knight Home Caden Mid-Century Dining Chairs (Set of 2) are a purchase you are sure to remember as being a shrewd one. Color: Light Gray. Pattern: Solid.