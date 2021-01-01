Set of 2 Cade Upholstered Side Chairs Gray - Picket House Furnishings

The Picket House Furnishings Cade Side Chair Set is a great addition to your dining table. This set includes two dining side chairs. The transitional design of the chair, easily accessorizes with any standard dining table style. Both chairs are fully upholstered from top to bottom in a linen like fabric, which will give you and your guests comfort while at the table. While it appears these chairs sit flush on the floor, they actually have casters underneath the chair base for mobility. Therefore, you can arrange the chairs however you choose in your dining area. Be sure to check out the matching arm chair set as well! Pattern: Solid.