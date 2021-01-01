From sand & stable
Cade 90" Wide Genuine Leather Symmetrical Corner Sectional
This sectional corner leather sofa provides just the right amount of seating for your next movie night. Its solid poplar and engineered wood frame features scooped track arms and tapered dowel legs for a contemporary silhouette that's sure to complement coastal farmhouse pieces. The genuine leather upholstery is decorated with piped trims and baseball stitching for a tailored touch. Foam-filled cushions and web suspension in the seat offer just the right amount of support as you sit. Plus, you can remove the seat cushions for easy cleaning and remote finding. Fabric: Tan Genuine Leather