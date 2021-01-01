Shop 11" Cactus Succulent Plant in Glazed White Planter at Michaels. com. This vibrant artificial plant will liven up any space you place it in, like a living room, dining room or foyer. Channel the southwest with this artificial plant boasting a trio of artificial flowering cacti, each designed with lifelike qualities - from its unusual shape to the minute details on its flowering buds. Reaches 11" wide from its accompanying white glazed planter nestled with white rocks. Perfect for a patio or kitchen window sill! Details: Green 8" x 11" x 4" Includes white glazed planter Natural white rock accents Recommended for indoor use or a covered, protected outdoor location Made with synthetic materials | 11" Cactus Succulent Plant in Glazed White Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®