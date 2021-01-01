Cachet Marble Tile 18' L x 20.5'' W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll

Glamorous marble tiles arranged in a beautiful chevron pattern are accented with metallic inks in this faux, contemporary peel and stick wallpaper! Printed on a smooth vinyl, our self-adhesive designs are perfect for renters and homeowners looking for an instant, DIY transformation to their interior space. With the same qualities and durability as permanent wallpaper, our products offer an easy, fresh way to decorate with very little commitment. No water, no mess, no sticky residue! Color: Silver