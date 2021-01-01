Manhattan Comfort Cabrini 85 in. White Gloss Particle Board TV Stand with 2 Drawer Fits TVs Up to 70 in. with Cable Management, White/High Gloss

Easily maneuver the Cabrini TV Stand 2.2 into place, with the convenient wheels for hassle-free arrangement. Mount your TV directly on the wall, or pair Cabrini TV Stand with the Cabrini TV Panel for a more finished look. The TV stand is built with 6 roomy cubbyholes and 2 sliding drawers to manage your clutter. Choose between a high-gloss finish in black or white, or a pro-touch matte finish in natural wood hues. Our unique finishes allow easy cleaning, so your TV stand always looks shiny and new. Color: White/High Gloss.