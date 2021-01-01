Manhattan Comfort Cabrini 71 in. Black Particle Board TV Stand with 2 Drawer Fits TVs Up to 60 in. with Cable Management, Black/Pro-Touch and High Gloss

The Cabrini 1.8 TV Stand is lightweight and compact, and will easily fit into any small living room space. With 2 deep side cubbyholes perfect for your speakers, 2 shelves and 2 sliding drawers, the Horizon 1.8 TV stand has everything you need in one convenient place. No heavy lifting is required, thanks to the sleek wheels allowing silent and easy maneuvering. The Cabrini 1.8 TV Stand will shine on its own, or it can be paired with one of our TV panels to easily mount your TV to the wall for better viewing. Color: Black/Pro-Touch and High Gloss.